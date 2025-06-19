Bitdefender acquires Irish provider of advanced email security solutions

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity solutions provider founded by Romanian entrepreneurs Măriuca and Florin Talpeş, has agreed to acquire Mesh Security Limited (Mesh), a provider of advanced email security solutions founded in Ireland.

Through the acquisition, Mesh’s email security technology and capabilities will be integrated into Bitdefender’s extended detection and response (XDR) platform and managed detection and response (MDR) services.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Email remains the most exploited attack vector and serves as an entry point for ransomware, phishing, and business email compromise (BEC). According to the FBI Internet Crime Report 2024, businesses reported nearly USD 2.8 billion in losses due to BEC scams in 2024. Additionally, the 2024 Bitdefender Cybersecurity Assessment Report (based on a global survey of 1,200 cybersecurity professionals) identified phishing and social engineering as the top threats impacting their organization.

Founded in 2020 and backed by investors Elkstone and Enterprise Ireland, Mesh is known for its detection efficacy, MSP-centric architecture, and operational simplicity.

“This is the beginning of something even bigger,” said Brian Byrne, chief executive officer and co-founder of Mesh. “We’ve always focused on building practical, powerful email security that just works—and Bitdefender shares that same mindset. We’re excited to join forces and bring stronger protection to even more organizations.”

“We are pleased to announce our intent to acquire Mesh, a strategic move that will complement our GravityZone XDR platform and power our MDR service to help businesses combat email-borne threats as they continue to evolve,” said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “Mesh brings leading-edge innovation from a deeply experienced team that shares our commitment to effective, real-world security. Together, we will further strengthen our ability to provide proven and trusted email protection to our global customer base.”

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com