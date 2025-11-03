Administration

Romania's Bistriţa joins UNESCO creative cities network

03 November 2025

Bistriţa, a city in northern Romania and a former Saxon burg, has been included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), in the newly-established category of Architecture. This creative field adds to the seven existing ones: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music.

Bistriţa is one of 58 cities that joined UCCN at the end of October in recognition of "their commitment to championing creativity as a driver of sustainable urban development." 

Gdańsk, Kuala Lumpur, Kyiv, New Orleans, and Varna are among the cities that recently joined UCCN. With these additions, the network now includes 408 cities across more than 100 countries. 

"UNESCO Creative Cities demonstrate that culture and creative industries can be concrete drivers of development. By welcoming 58 new cities, we are strengthening a network where creativity supports local initiatives, attracts investments, and promote social cohesion," said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

"The recognition of creativity expressed through architecture opens for us doors to collaborations, projects, and partnerships in the UNESCO network, alongside other inspiring cities," Bistriţa mayor Gabriel Lazany commented.

(Photo: Masezdromaderi | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

