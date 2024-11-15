Big lottery prize of almost EUR 10 mln won in Romania

The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Thursday, November 14.

The winning ticket, which brought almost EUR 9.6 million (RON 47.7 million) to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Galaţi and featured 630 combinations and one "noroc" play, costing a total of RON 4,413, the Romanian Lottery announced.

In addition to the jackpot, the same ticket secured 24 second-category prizes, 90 third-category prizes, and 80 fourth-category prizes, bringing the total winnings to over RON 47.9 million.

This marks the fourth jackpot win at Loto 6/49 this year. The previous top prize, worth RON 3.61 million, was won on April 28, 2024.

The winner has 90 days from the draw date to claim the prize, as outlined in the lottery's rules.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)