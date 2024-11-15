Society

Big lottery prize of almost EUR 10 mln won in Romania

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Thursday, November 14. 

The winning ticket, which brought almost EUR 9.6 million (RON 47.7 million) to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Galaţi and featured 630 combinations and one "noroc" play, costing a total of RON 4,413, the Romanian Lottery announced.

In addition to the jackpot, the same ticket secured 24 second-category prizes, 90 third-category prizes, and 80 fourth-category prizes, bringing the total winnings to over RON 47.9 million.

This marks the fourth jackpot win at Loto 6/49 this year. The previous top prize, worth RON 3.61 million, was won on April 28, 2024.

The winner has 90 days from the draw date to claim the prize, as outlined in the lottery's rules.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Society

Big lottery prize of almost EUR 10 mln won in Romania

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Thursday, November 14. 

The winning ticket, which brought almost EUR 9.6 million (RON 47.7 million) to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Galaţi and featured 630 combinations and one "noroc" play, costing a total of RON 4,413, the Romanian Lottery announced.

In addition to the jackpot, the same ticket secured 24 second-category prizes, 90 third-category prizes, and 80 fourth-category prizes, bringing the total winnings to over RON 47.9 million.

This marks the fourth jackpot win at Loto 6/49 this year. The previous top prize, worth RON 3.61 million, was won on April 28, 2024.

The winner has 90 days from the draw date to claim the prize, as outlined in the lottery's rules.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 November 2024
Culture
Volunteer postmen document old houses in southern Romania within cultural project
15 November 2024
Startup
Deloitte: Romania’s Questo, Steepsoft AI and Ascendia among fastest-growing tech startups in Central Europe
15 November 2024
Brasov
Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Brașov ahead of ski season
15 November 2024
Environment
European Commission takes Romania, Bulgaria to court for failing to treat wastewater
15 November 2024
Politics
Romania's interior minister expects progress on full Schengen accession after November 22 talk with Karner
15 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romgaz floats its 5-year, 4.75% EUR 500 mln FX bond at Bucharest Exchange
15 November 2024
Macro
Romania's GDP up 0.9% y/y in Jan-Sep, negative base effects expected for Q4
15 November 2024
Society
Two more Romanians confirmed dead after devastating floods in Spain, no more missing