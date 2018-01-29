4 °C
Two bears were filmed near one of the busiest ski slopes in Romania, namely the Clabucet ski slope in Predeal.

The mountain rescue team in Predeal (Salvamont Predeal) recommended tourists to be more careful while in the area.

A video of the bears was posted on the Facebook page of Romania Mountain Rescue Department (Salvamont Romania), with the message: “Warning! Salvamont Predeal notes that the presence of two bears was signaled in the forests near the Clabucet ski slope, as well as on the slope. We recommend tourists to pay more attention when in this area.”

Predeal is one of the biggest ski resorts in the area, and among the most popular in the country. It’s located at about 150 km from Bucharest and only 24 km from Sinaia, offering tourists ski slopes with a total length of 8 km.

Man killed by bear during hunt in Romania

