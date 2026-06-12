Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărășan reopens for summer season

One of Romania's most famous mountain roads, the Transfăgărășan, reopened to traffic on Friday, June 12, following its seasonal winter closure. Authorities said drivers can once again travel on the high-altitude route between Bâlea Cascadă in Sibiu County and Piscul Negru in Argeș County.

The National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) announced that traffic resumed on DN7C Transfăgărășan at noon on Friday. The road will be open daily between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., according to the road authority.

Drivers have been advised to exercise caution and adjust their speed to weather and traffic conditions, as sudden changes in weather can occur at high altitudes and may affect visibility.

Also, CNAIR warned drivers about the frequent presence of bears near the roadway.

“Do not approach the animals, do not feed them, and immediately notify the authorities if you observe dangerous situations," the agency said.

It reminded visitors that feeding bears is prohibited by law and can result in fines ranging from RON 10,000 to RON 30,000 (EUR 2,000-6,000).

“Feeding bears is not only an offense punishable by law, but also an action that can condemn them. A bear accustomed to receiving food from humans loses its natural fear and can become aggressive, while authorities may ultimately be forced to relocate or even euthanize the animal," CNAIR said.

Earlier in June, three people were injured by bears in two separate attacks on the Transfăgărășan in a single day.

The road section between Bâlea Cascadă and Piscul Negru is closed to road traffic during winter due to heavy snow and dangerous weather conditions. It usually reopens at the start of summer, sometimes in June.

A project of late communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu, the spectacular road that crosses the Carpathian Mountains has been a setting for drive tests, photo shoots, movies, and commercials for sports cars and motorcycles. Its popularity kind of spiked in 2009 when the famous British auto show Top Gear shot one of its episodes on Transfăgărăşan, naming it “the best road in the world.” Some also call it “The Road to the Sky.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com