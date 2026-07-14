Romanian president to attend Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Kyiv

Romanian president Nicușor Dan will travel to Kyiv on Wednesday, July 15, to attend the fifth Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit at the invitation of Volodymyr Zelensky. Dan also traveled to Paris this week, where he joined the Coalition of the Willing meeting and reaffirmed Romania's support for neighbouring Ukraine.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the summit was launched in 2023 in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and serves as a regional platform for coordinating support for Kyiv and addressing the wider effects of the war.

The presidency said Nicușor Dan's participation reaffirms Romania's solidarity with Ukraine and its continued support for the country's “independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

During the summit, the Romanian president is expected to reiterate Romania's commitment to assisting Ukraine and contributing to the security and resilience of the Black Sea region and Southeastern Europe.

The agenda will also include discussions on Ukraine's and the Republic of Moldova's European integration, as well as regional connectivity, energy security, and resilience.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)