Romania receives first new warship in more than 30 years

Romania has taken delivery of its first new large combat vessel in more than three decades last week, with the Turkish-built HISAR-class corvette Contraamiral August Roman arriving at the Constanța Military Port after completing its transit from Türkiye. The delivery was made less than seven months after the two countries signed a government-to-government agreement for the acquisition.

According to Turkish defense company ASFAT, which coordinated the project, the corvette was delivered within six months of the contract signed in December 2025 and has officially entered the Romanian Naval Forces' fleet.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defence said the vessel arrived in Constanța after a 14-hour transit through the Sea of Marmara, the Bosporus Strait, and the Black Sea. The ship carried a crew of 85 naval personnel and was commanded by Lieutenant Commander Sorin Huruială.

The ministry said the corvette was built in Türkiye and officially entered service with the Romanian Naval Forces during a ceremony held in Istanbul on June 20, 2026. Its crew subsequently completed three weeks of training under the supervision of the Turkish Naval Forces Training Center.

The Contraamiral August Roman (261) is a multi-role HISAR-class corvette designed to perform surveillance, reconnaissance, patrol, maritime interdiction, search and rescue, as well as anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine missions. The vessel can also operate an embarked helicopter, according to ASFAT.

Measuring approximately 99.5 meters in length and displacing around 2,300 tonnes, the corvette has a top speed of more than 24 knots. It is equipped with a 76 mm main gun, remotely operated weapon stations, fire-control radar with an integrated electro-optical sensor, electronic warfare systems, a hull-mounted sonar, and NATO-interoperable communications systems.

ASFAT said the ship entered service in an initial operational configuration designed to allow additional combat and sensor systems to be integrated over its operational lifetime.

“We are pleased to see this modern platform join the Romanian Naval Forces inventory, and we will continue to contribute to the operational capabilities of friendly and allied countries,” said Prof. Dr. Mustafa İlbaş, CEO of ASFAT.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Laurențiu Turoi)