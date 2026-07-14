Romanian diaspora emerges as one of UK’s most valuable workforces in new report

A new report published earlier last month revealed that the Romanian diaspora has become one of the United Kingdom’s most active and well-integrated workforces, with major contributions to critical sectors such as healthcare, construction, and technology.

The report, coordinated by Dr. Alina Dolea, professor and researcher in strategic communication and public diplomacy at Bournemouth University in the United Kingdom, and the Advisory Council of the Romanian Diaspora (ACORD UK), sought to debunk myths surrounding Romanian immigration to the United Kingdom.

It found that 1.3 million resident Romanians finance and support Britain's infrastructure through billions of pounds in tax contributions. The fourth-largest foreign-born community in the UK, after India, Pakistan, and Poland, Romanians are nonetheless perceived in a largely negative way in the UK amid a prevailing anti-immigration discourse.

Dr. Alina Dolea noted in an interview for News.ro that last year, far-right British politician Nigel Farage claimed Romanians ate swans in a central London park. In contrast to these "urban myths," official data show an extremely active community. Romanians and Bulgarians have the highest employment rate in the United Kingdom (80.4%), well above the average for the British population.

In the 2019/20 fiscal year, Romanians' direct contributions through income tax and National Insurance amounted to GBP 2.399 billion, more than six times the total value of social benefits (tax credits and child benefit) accessed by Romanian citizens during the same period.

Moreover, Romanians' incomes have grown dramatically, according to the report. The average monthly salary of a Romanian employee increased by 45% between 2019 and 2025, reaching GBP 2,427, very close to the British national average.

Many Romanians also run businesses in the UK. Because of the labor market restrictions that lasted until 2014, many were forced to become entrepreneurs out of necessity. However, this dynamism comes at a personal cost: the phenomenon of overqualification. Census data show that 39% of Romanian workers hold jobs below their level of education, even though one in three Romanian adults has a university degree.

The same report showed that Romanians did not defraud the British state with student loan applications, noting that 73.9% of Romanian students in the UK are also employed, contributing to the economy while studying.

Contributions were also highlighted in every sector:

NHS: The number of Romanians working in the healthcare system has doubled over the past decade, exceeding 6,500 employees in 2025. They occupy critical positions ranging from nurses to specialist doctors.

The number of Romanians working in the healthcare system has doubled over the past decade, exceeding 6,500 employees in 2025. They occupy critical positions ranging from nurses to specialist doctors. Construction: Romania is the number one source of foreign labor in construction, supplying 19% of London's construction workforce.

Romania is the number one source of foreign labor in construction, supplying 19% of London's construction workforce. Agriculture: During the COVID-19 pandemic, EU2 workers made up around two-thirds of the seasonal horticulture workforce that kept the national food supply running, alongside essential work in logistics and construction.

According to the authors, the ACORD UK report is an argument for a closer strategic partnership between the United Kingdom and Romania. Its recommendations include establishing a governmental working group and improving the recognition of professional qualifications.

radu@romania-insider.com

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