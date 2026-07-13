Romania’s automobile production down 12.7% y/y in H1

Romania's two car manufacturing plants produced a combined 247,972 vehicles in the first half of 2026, down 12.7% year on year, as both Dacia and Ford Otosan recorded lower output, according to data published by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

Dacia's plant in Mioveni produced 129,404 vehicles during the six-month period, an 18% decline from a year earlier, while Ford Otosan's Craiova factory assembled 118,868 units, down 6.4%, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.

Production also weakened in June, when Romania manufactured 44,536 vehicles, 16% fewer than the 53,035 units produced in June 2025. Dacia accounted for 23,218 vehicles, while Ford Otosan produced 21,318.

The sharpest monthly contraction occurred in April, when the two factories produced only 31,450 vehicles, a decline of 29% year on year and one of the weakest monthly performances in recent years.

Romania produced a total of 545,510 passenger cars in 2025, down 2.6% from the record 560,102 units manufactured in 2024. Dacia accounted for 297,182 vehicles last year, while Ford Otosan produced 248,328.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania on LinkedIn)