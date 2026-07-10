April wages in Romania: Bucharest leads, but Sibiu posts fastest annual growth

Romania's capital remained the country's highest-paying county in April, while Sibiu recorded the strongest annual increase in average net wages, according to National Institute of Statistics (INS) data compiled by Ziarul Financiar.

Sibiu was the only county to post double-digit annual wage growth, with the average net salary rising by 10.2% compared with April 2025. The increase significantly exceeded the national average of 3.5%.

Galați ranked second, with average net wages increasing by 7.6%, followed by Timiș at 6.7%, Mehedinți at 6.5% and Ilfov at 6.3%.

Despite remaining the country's highest-paid county, Bucharest recorded only a modest increase. The capital's average net monthly salary reached RON 7,631 (EUR 1,540), up 3.9% year-on-year, broadly in line with the national average.

Cluj, Romania's second highest-paying county, posted one of the weakest annual increases in the country, with average net salaries rising by just 2%.

By contrast, Timiș, which ranks third in terms of salary levels, recorded annual wage growth of 6.7%, almost double the national average.

The figures highlight continued regional differences in Romania's labour market, with some counties experiencing stronger wage convergence despite lower overall salary levels.

iulian@romania-insider.com