Romania’s Transelectrica reports progress on Black Sea power interconnector with Georgia

Romania's electricity transmission operator Transelectrica announced that the Black Sea submarine electricity cable linking Romania and Georgia has entered the technical preparation phase following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE).

The Black Sea submarine cable project was granted in April this year Projects of Mutual Interest (PMI) status by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

The project aims to build a high-voltage submarine power interconnector between Constanța and Anaklia, creating a new electricity transmission corridor between the South Caucasus and the European Union.

According to Transelectrica, the memorandum marks the transition from political commitments to the technical work required to develop the cross-border infrastructure.

"One of the most important energy projects in the region continues to take shape. After the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Transelectrica and Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE), the partnership enters the stage of technical preparations necessary to create the energy interconnection infrastructure between Romania and Georgia," the company said in a statement.

The planned interconnector will comprise a 1,155-km transmission link, including approximately 1,115 km of submarine cable beneath the Black Sea and around 40 km of onshore infrastructure. The line is expected to have a transmission capacity of up to 1,300 MW.

The Black Sea submarine cable project forms part of a broader strategy by the European Union and regional partners to diversify energy routes and enhance cross-border electricity connectivity while supporting the integration of renewable energy resources.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Transelectrica)