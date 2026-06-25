Auchan Romania publishes its 2025 Sustainability Report: Over 100 supply chains, nearly 4.5 million products saved from waste, and continuous investments in energy efficiency

News from Companies

Auchan Romania has published its sixth Sustainability Report, for the year 2025, marking a year of significant progress toward reducing environmental impact, supporting local producers, and developing an organizational culture based on responsibility and involvement

In the year marking the company's 20th anniversary on the local market, the report highlights major achievements in environmental, social, and corporate governance fields. These range from developing Romanian product supply chains alongside local producers and reducing emissions from refrigeration activities, to investing over 4 million RON in social projects and strengthening relationships with Romanian suppliers.



100 supply chains developed with local producers and over 90% suppliers from Romania



At the end of 2025, Auchan Romania reached 111 responsible supply chains, of which 100 were developed together with local producers across the country, marking one of the most extensive agricultural and food partnership programs in Romanian retail. Launched in 2019, the Auchan Supply Chains program promotes long-term collaborations and ensures product traceability from producer to shelf.



To support quality and transparency standards within the supply chain, the company conducted over 160 social audits in 2025 among its private-label and Filiere Auchan suppliers. At the same time, Auchan consolidated its relationship with Romanian suppliers, who represent over 90% of the company's total suppliers, thereby contributing to local economic development and increasing supply chain resilience. Additionally, the retailer offers 1,400 private-label food products manufactured in Romania by approximately 140 local producers.



Auchan Renewable Energy and investments to reduce carbon footprint



Starting in June 2025, Auchan Romania began directly supplying energy through Auchan Renewable Energy, its own energy company, progressively expanding the network of locations powered under this model. By the beginning of 2026, 40 locations—including Auchan and ATAC stores, as well as the corporate headquarters—are powered by Auchan Renewable Energy, with approximately 60% of the energy used coming from renewable sources. In parallel, the company expanded its own green energy production infrastructure, reaching 18 locations equipped with photovoltaic panels.



Also in 2025, modernizing refrigeration systems across the network contributed to a 30% reduction in emissions generated by refrigeration activities (Scope 1). The company aims to use exclusively renewable energy sources by 2030. In parallel, Auchan expanded its use of low-emission transport by introducing two electric trucks dedicated to supplying the U-Center and Exigent supermarkets in Bucharest.



A key differentiator is the extension of decarbonization efforts beyond its own operations to the entire supply chain. To this end, Auchan has been piloting the "Partners for Decarbonization" program for several years and organized a new edition of the Climate Supplier Event in 2025, bringing together over 100 producers and suppliers to accelerate the transition to low-emission business models.



Complementing these efforts, Auchan Romania, together with BRD – Groupe Société Générale, launched a sustainable financing package in 2025 dedicated exclusively to its suppliers—a first-of-its-kind initiative on the local market. This allowed suppliers to access financing under advantageous conditions for investments in energy efficiency, electric mobility, low-emission technologies, or resource consumption optimization solutions. Additionally, financial instruments tied to sustainability goals are available, encouraging a real and measurable transition for companies.



Nearly 4.5 million products saved through Zero Waste and new circular economy solutions



Launched in 2019, the Zero Waste program contributes to reducing food waste by commercializing products close to their expiration date but which remain safe for consumption. In 2025, nearly 4.5 million products were saved through this program, making it one of the most extensive food waste mitigation initiatives in Romanian retail. Additionally, the retailer's efforts toward a circular economy were reflected in responsible resource management, with 72% of generated waste being recovered through reuse, recycling, or recovery processes.



Another important step was the implementation of a pilot project using artificial intelligence solutions in the Fruit and Vegetable department, enabling more efficient stock management and better alignment of orders with real consumer demand.

“In 2025, we continued to demonstrate that sustainability yields results when integrated into all business decisions. From expanding our supply chain program to reducing emissions, every milestone reflects our commitment to building a more responsible and resilient retail model. In the year Auchan marks 20 years of presence in Romania, we are delighted to see our sustainability goals translate into measurable results for the environment, our partners, and the community. We believe the future of retail is built through collaboration, innovation, and responsibility, and the 2025 Sustainability Report reflects the valuable steps we are taking in this direction,” stated Corina Dospinoiu-Imre, Sustainability Director of Auchan Retail Romania.

Over 4 million RON invested in social projects and up to 9,000 sustainability actions carried out by employees



On the social front, Auchan Romania confirmed its active role in the community by supporting over 40 social projects and investing over 4 million RON in initiatives dedicated to combating food insecurity, education, social inclusion, and supporting vulnerable groups. At the same time, with the support of its customers, Auchan collected and donated 96 tons of food to organizations and individuals in vulnerable situations, directly contributing to reducing food waste and supporting communities in need of help.



Internally, the company continued to develop its Personal Sustainability Program, through which employees are encouraged to get involved in activities with a positive impact on the communities they belong to. In 2025, up to 9,000 individual volunteer and sustainability actions were carried out, such as tree planting, food donation, blood donation, oil collection, or building houses for vulnerable communities.



Auchan maintained its status as a benchmark employer on the local market, obtaining the Top Employer 2025 certification. At the end of the year, 69% of the company's employees were women, confirming a constant focus on diversity and equal opportunities.



The 2025 Sustainability Report continues Auchan Romania's commitment to transparency and responsible reporting, presenting the evolution of environmental, social, and governance indicators and the company's contribution to building a sustainable retail model oriented toward the needs of consumers, communities, and future generations.



The full report is available at: https://www.auchan.ro/rapoarte-de-sustenabilitate-auchan-romania .



*This is a press release.