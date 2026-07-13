Romania’s president pays visit to Paris

Romanian president Nicuşor Dan will participate in the meeting of the Coalition of Willing for Ukraine and the ceremonies dedicated to the National Day of the French Republic in Paris on July 13-14, 2026. The visit is taking place at the invitation of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"The president's participation in the ceremonies in Paris confirms the strength of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and France, as well as the privileged relationship between the two countries and their peoples. The year 2026 also marks the centenary of the Franco-Romanian Treaty of Friendship, a symbol of solidarity and a shared commitment to European security," the Romanian Presidency announced.

The theme of this year's military parade on the Champs-Élysées is 'Europe's Strategic Awakening.' Romania will be represented by 22 soldiers from the Mihai Viteazul 30th Guards Brigade, including the Color Guard and a platoon.

With the president's travel to Paris, the time left for the consultations with political parties on the formation of a new government will thus be rather limited.

President Nicușor Dan will propose to parliamentary parties a “truce government “ either formed by technocrats or a mixed one, meaning “a political government with technocrats as ministers,” according to Antena3 CNN, citing sources familiar with the negotiations on July 10. On the day before, president Dan repeated in Ankara that the option of snap elections is “unlikely” – a slight deviation from more radical phrasing in the past.

Nicușor Dan's ambitious target is for the new government to be sworn in by Parliament during the extraordinary session scheduled around July 20, according to media reports.

President Dan previously refused to designate either the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (Sorin Grindeanu) or the PNL-USR-UDMR centre-right block (Siegfried Muresan) on the grounds that neither of them would be able to get majority support in Parliament.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)