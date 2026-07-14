Romanian president says government deadlock is over coalition makeup, not PM nominee

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said on Tuesday, July 14, that the political deadlock over forming a new government is not about agreeing on a prime minister, but about which parties should be included in the coalition. He added that he remains optimistic a solution can be found and said he does not want early elections.

President Dan made the remarks after a new round of talks on Monday with the leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), and the Hungarian minority party UDMR. The meeting ended without an agreement on ending the political crisis that has continued since the Liberal-led government of former prime minister Ilie Bolojan was dismissed in a no-confidence vote in early May.

Speaking to Știrile Pro TV, Nicușor Dan said the main obstacle is not the choice of prime minister but the composition of the future cabinet.

“The deadlock is not over the name of the prime minister. The deadlock is over the composition of the government because there are parties saying, 'We won't vote unless we're in the government,' and others saying, 'We won't vote if those parties are in the government.' Put those positions together, and you reach the conclusion that you cannot have both. If you don't have both, you don't have a majority. That's the logical deadlock that needs to be overcome through greater flexibility," he said.

PNL and USR have repeatedly said they would not be in a government again that also includes PSD after the latter left the previous alliance and then joined far-right AUR to pass the May no-confidence motion. In their turn, the Social Democrats said they will not accept PNL leader Ilie Bolojan in the government again.

Despite the deadlock, the president said he still believes there is room to reach a governing formula and dismissed suggestions that early elections are imminent.

“It is not something I want. I don't rule it out, but it is not something I want, and I think it is very unlikely. It wouldn't make any sense. We'd end up in the same situation, except after another three or four months of elections during which the parties would attack each other, only to ask them to govern together afterward," he said, as reported by Biziday.ro.

He further stated that early elections would only become an option in the event of "a prolonged deadlock, with no hope of a solution.”

The president again ruled out the possibility of including the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) in government, arguing that the party is not pro-Western.

The latest consultations came after party leaders failed to agree on a governing majority despite several rounds of negotiations. Romania has been governed by an interim administration since the collapse of the previous coalition in May.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)