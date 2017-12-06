Man killed by bear during hunt in Romania

A 40-year old man was killed by a bear during a hunt near the village of Aninoasa in southern Romania, on December 6. The medical crew that went to the scene couldn’t save him as he suffered severe injuries, according to Agerpres.

Bear hunting is currently illegal in Romania. The Environment Ministry issued an order in August this year allowing the killing or relocation of some 140 bears this year, but only in cases of emergency, when the animals attack humans or households.

However, bear hunts continue to be organized in Romania. At the end of November, a group of German hunters killed a bear in Arad county. However, the local forest authority said that they shot the bear by mistake as they were actually hunting boars and the bear just got in the crosshairs, according to TVR news.

Environment minister wants to know how many bears roam Romania’s forests

[email protected]