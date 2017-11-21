Banks in Romania see record profit

Local banks saw a total profit of RON 4.1 billion (over EUR 900 million) in the first nine months of this year, which is a new record for the local banking system.

The lenders’ total assets also reached a record level of RON 406.4 billion (EUR 89 billion) during this period, supported by lending growth, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The local banking system recorded a profit of RON 1.24 billion in the first quarter. This grew to RON 2.7 billion by the mid of this year and the growth trend continued in the third quarter. If banks record comparable profits in the last three months of this year, 2017 could bring a record high in the banking system.

Local lenders recorded a total profit of RON 4.3 billion (almost EUR 1 billion) last year, the second largest annual gain after the economic crisis. Banks have managed to improve their portfolios in the last two years and have reduced provisions. The new loan portfolios have also been increasing during this period.

