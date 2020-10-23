Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 08:13
Business

Romanian banks can start offering pay over the phone facility

23 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transfond, a payment operator owned by Romania's National Bank (BNR) and local commercial banks, has developed the infrastructure needed to make payments over the phone possible in Romania.

The service, commercially available under the name AliasPay, allows users to send money based on only the phone number - provided the recipient has set a bank account (or an account of a payment service provider), Economica.net reported.

Local banks or the payment service providers must first adhere to the system developed by Transfond to offer this service to their clients. The banks' advantage consists of lower fees, safer transfers, and compatibility with the SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) standards.

The service's security and availability level is similar to that provided by the Clearing House for interbank payments.

Transfond offers a response time to queries of less than 2 seconds.

Money transfer services such as Orange Money and Revolut already allow instant payments based on the phone number, without introducing the recipient's bank account number.

[email protected]om

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:13
15 October 2020
Business
Clients of Romanian lender BCR can access its units by appointment only
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 08:13
Business

Romanian banks can start offering pay over the phone facility

23 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transfond, a payment operator owned by Romania's National Bank (BNR) and local commercial banks, has developed the infrastructure needed to make payments over the phone possible in Romania.

The service, commercially available under the name AliasPay, allows users to send money based on only the phone number - provided the recipient has set a bank account (or an account of a payment service provider), Economica.net reported.

Local banks or the payment service providers must first adhere to the system developed by Transfond to offer this service to their clients. The banks' advantage consists of lower fees, safer transfers, and compatibility with the SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) standards.

The service's security and availability level is similar to that provided by the Clearing House for interbank payments.

Transfond offers a response time to queries of less than 2 seconds.

Money transfer services such as Orange Money and Revolut already allow instant payments based on the phone number, without introducing the recipient's bank account number.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:13
15 October 2020
Business
Clients of Romanian lender BCR can access its units by appointment only
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath
18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list