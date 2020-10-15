Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor 

 

Business

Clients of Romanian lender BCR can access its units by appointment only

15 October 2020
Romanian lender BCR will allow the access of clients to its units only based on appointment, an additional measure to protect the employees’ and clients’ health, and reduce waiting times, it said.

The measures builds on the bank’s project of phone appointments piloted over the past months in 12 branches in the country. It applies starting October 19.

The decision is a temporary one and was driven by the nation-wide increase in Covid-19 cases and the upcoming cold season, as there are instances when queues form in front of the banking units.

 “This is a unique measure in the Romanian banking system; it proved efficient in other sectors, such as healthcare, services, and many other areas. This decision aligns with our long-term strategy to transform our business model by both digitalizing banking services and products and offering clients customized counseling,” Dana Dima, VP executive retail and private banking with BCR, said.

Every BCR unit will have a dedicated number where clients can phone in for appointments. The numbers are available on the lender’s website, at its call center, and in every unit.

The bank said the volume of transactions on its mobile& internet banking platform George increased by 130% in the first six months of this year compared to the similar period of 2019, while the number of users increased by 70%, exceeding 900,000. 

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

15 October 2020
Business
BCR: Romania’s economy operates at 68% of pre-crisis potential
