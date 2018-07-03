Bucharest’s Baneasa airport will reopen for commercial flights in 2-3 years

The Baneasa airport will be reopened in 2020-2021 for commercial flights, after the ongoing repair work will be completed.

The airport will have a capacity of up to 300-350 passengers in peak hours, according to Valentin Iordache, a spokesman for the Bucharest Airports Company – CNAB, quoted by local Mediafax.

The Aurel Vlaicu International Airport, also known as Baneasa, entered a consolidation process after it was included among the buildings with high seismic risk in Bucharest. Its façade and roof have been refurbished and the interior will also be modernized.

Only business flights currently operate from the Baneasa airport after it was closed for commercial flights in 2012.

