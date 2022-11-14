Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Banca Transilvania reports steady profits in Jan-Sep, ROE around 20%

14 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's largest bank by assets, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), reported its net profit marginally down by 2% YoY to RON 1.44 bln in January-September, while the stock of loans rose by 19% YTD to RON 63.2 bln (EUR 13 bln).

The annualised return on equity was thus in the region of 20%, compared to under 15% reported by BCR bank and 17% reported by BRD-SocGen.

"We continued our robust growth in the number of clients and transactions, with a dynamic well above the market average [...] despite the fact that the financial market is more fraught with uncertainty than ever," explained Ӧmer Tetik, Chief Executive Officer BT.

Banca Transilvania Financial Group's consolidated net profit for the period amounts to RON 1.68 bln. Its assets reached RON 141 bln at the end of the third quarter of this year, a growth of 6.6% compared to the beginning of the year.

TLV's market capitalisation reached RON 13.8 bln (EUR 2.7 bln) after its shares dropped by 15.7% YTD (compared to -11.9 YTD performance of main index BVB) amid total trades worth RON 1.75 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Read next
Normal
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Banca Transilvania reports steady profits in Jan-Sep, ROE around 20%

14 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's largest bank by assets, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), reported its net profit marginally down by 2% YoY to RON 1.44 bln in January-September, while the stock of loans rose by 19% YTD to RON 63.2 bln (EUR 13 bln).

The annualised return on equity was thus in the region of 20%, compared to under 15% reported by BCR bank and 17% reported by BRD-SocGen.

"We continued our robust growth in the number of clients and transactions, with a dynamic well above the market average [...] despite the fact that the financial market is more fraught with uncertainty than ever," explained Ӧmer Tetik, Chief Executive Officer BT.

Banca Transilvania Financial Group's consolidated net profit for the period amounts to RON 1.68 bln. Its assets reached RON 141 bln at the end of the third quarter of this year, a growth of 6.6% compared to the beginning of the year.

TLV's market capitalisation reached RON 13.8 bln (EUR 2.7 bln) after its shares dropped by 15.7% YTD (compared to -11.9 YTD performance of main index BVB) amid total trades worth RON 1.75 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania