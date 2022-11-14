Banca Transilvania reports steady profits in Jan-Sep, ROE around 20%

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romania's largest bank by assets, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), reported its net profit marginally down by 2% YoY to RON 1.44 bln in January-September, while the stock of loans rose by 19% YTD to RON 63.2 bln (EUR 13 bln).

The annualised return on equity was thus in the region of 20%, compared to under 15% reported by BCR bank and 17% reported by BRD-SocGen.

"We continued our robust growth in the number of clients and transactions, with a dynamic well above the market average [...] despite the fact that the financial market is more fraught with uncertainty than ever," explained Ӧmer Tetik, Chief Executive Officer BT.

Banca Transilvania Financial Group's consolidated net profit for the period amounts to RON 1.68 bln. Its assets reached RON 141 bln at the end of the third quarter of this year, a growth of 6.6% compared to the beginning of the year.

TLV's market capitalisation reached RON 13.8 bln (EUR 2.7 bln) after its shares dropped by 15.7% YTD (compared to -11.9 YTD performance of main index BVB) amid total trades worth RON 1.75 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)