Raiffeisen Bank Romania boasts 43% YoY stronger profit in Jan-Sep

Raiffeisen Bank Romania announced that it achieved a net profit of RON 920 mln (EUR 190 mln). It was a "solid financial performance in an economic environment full of challenges" due to the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures.

Customer loans increased by EUR 1.49 bln since the end of 2021 (+22% YTD), being the second-largest advance among Raiffeisen Bank International's subsidiaries (after that in the Czech Republic, EUR 1.88 bln), according to RBI's quarterly report. Based on this data, the stock of customer loans must have been EUR 8.25 bln (RON 40.4 bln) at the end of September.

The credit balance of Raiffeisen Bank Romania registered a significant annual advance of 27% YoY (to an unspecified value; latest data reported publicly: RON 37.2 bln at the end of June, +25% YoY), mainly backed by a considerable increase in lending activity for corporate clients.

"An increase in the balance of loans for large and medium corporations of 55% is a result that confirms to us that we are doing the right thing for these clients, many of them important companies in the Romanian economy," said Zdenek Romanek, President & CEO Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)