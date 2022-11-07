Business

Raiffeisen Bank Romania boasts 43% YoY stronger profit in Jan-Sep

07 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Raiffeisen Bank Romania announced that it achieved a net profit of RON 920 mln (EUR 190 mln). It was a "solid financial performance in an economic environment full of challenges" due to the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures.

Customer loans increased by EUR 1.49 bln since the end of 2021 (+22% YTD), being the second-largest advance among Raiffeisen Bank International's subsidiaries (after that in the Czech Republic, EUR 1.88 bln), according to RBI's quarterly report. Based on this data, the stock of customer loans must have been EUR 8.25 bln (RON 40.4 bln) at the end of September.

The credit balance of Raiffeisen Bank Romania registered a significant annual advance of 27% YoY (to an unspecified value; latest data reported publicly: RON 37.2 bln at the end of June, +25% YoY), mainly backed by a considerable increase in lending activity for corporate clients.

"An increase in the balance of loans for large and medium corporations of 55% is a result that confirms to us that we are doing the right thing for these clients, many of them important companies in the Romanian economy," said Zdenek Romanek, President & CEO Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Raiffeisen Bank Romania boasts 43% YoY stronger profit in Jan-Sep

07 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Raiffeisen Bank Romania announced that it achieved a net profit of RON 920 mln (EUR 190 mln). It was a "solid financial performance in an economic environment full of challenges" due to the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures.

Customer loans increased by EUR 1.49 bln since the end of 2021 (+22% YTD), being the second-largest advance among Raiffeisen Bank International's subsidiaries (after that in the Czech Republic, EUR 1.88 bln), according to RBI's quarterly report. Based on this data, the stock of customer loans must have been EUR 8.25 bln (RON 40.4 bln) at the end of September.

The credit balance of Raiffeisen Bank Romania registered a significant annual advance of 27% YoY (to an unspecified value; latest data reported publicly: RON 37.2 bln at the end of June, +25% YoY), mainly backed by a considerable increase in lending activity for corporate clients.

"An increase in the balance of loans for large and medium corporations of 55% is a result that confirms to us that we are doing the right thing for these clients, many of them important companies in the Romanian economy," said Zdenek Romanek, President & CEO Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania