Romania’s Banat recommended for European Region of Gastronomy 2028 title

The Banat region in Romania has been recommended for the title of European Region of Gastronomy 2028 following an evaluation by an international jury coordinated by the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT). The recommendation comes after a multi-day visit and assessment of the region’s application and readiness.

The jury reviewed Banat’s bid, titled “Fusion Beyond Borders. Bold Flavours. Diverse Origins. One Shared Table,” submitted in November 2025, and conducted an on-site visit between April 13 and 17, 2026. During the visit, experts met with more than 170 stakeholders, including food producers, local authorities, academics, and representatives from the hospitality sector.

Following the evaluation, the jury concluded that Banat has the potential to become “a global reference for gastronomy” and recommended that the region be awarded the 2028 title.

The final decision is expected to be formally ratified at the next IGCAT Advisory Forum in June 2026.

The assessment highlighted the Romanian region’s multicultural heritage, where Romanian, Serbian, Hungarian, German, and other influences have shaped a diverse culinary identity. Jury members noted that this “fusion beyond borders” is reflected not only in gastronomy but also in the region’s broader cultural and social landscape.

The bid was also praised for its focus on sustainability, cross-sector collaboration, and long-term development, as well as its plans to engage in European projects and promote local food production. Officials said the initiative aims to strengthen the region’s visibility, support tourism, and create economic opportunities through gastronomy.

The International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT) is the operative institute that oversees the management and coordination of the European Region of Gastronomy Award.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: IGCAT)