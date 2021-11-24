Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Romania's Balkan Taksim nominated for Music Moves Europe Awards 2022

24 November 2021
Fifteen artists have been nominated for the Music Moves Europe Awards 2022 - the European Union Prize for popular and contemporary music, and Romania’s Balkan Taksim is on the list. The awards aim to celebrate upcoming European artists and support them in developing their international careers.

In addition to the Balkan Taksim musical group from Romania, the list of nominees also includes Alina Pash (Ukraine), Anna (Italy), Blanks (The Netherlands), Denise Chaila (Ireland), Дeva (Hungary), DORA (Spain), Francis of Delirium (Luxembourg), Friedberg (Austria), Jada (Denmark), Ladaniva (Armenia), Meskerem Mees (Belgium), Mezerg (France), Nenny (Portugal), and Zoe Wees (Germany).

Music fans across Europe can vote for their favourite artist online, at musicmoveseuropeawards.eu. The nominee with the most votes wins the Public Choice Award. 

Five artists will be selected as winners by an international jury, and one artist will win the Grand Jury Prize. All winners will be revealed at the Music Moves Europe Awards ceremony scheduled to take place at ESNS in Groningen, the Netherlands, on January 20, 2022. 

The five Music Moves Europe Awards winners will receive EUR 10,000 each. The winner of the Grand Jury Award will receive EUR 10,000 and a green touring voucher worth EUR 5,000.

The complete list of nominees is available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Music Moves Europe Awards)

