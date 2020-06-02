Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 14:54
Events
First 4K remastered Romanian film enters local cinemas
06 February 2020
The Oak (Balanța), a 1992 Romania-France co-production directed by Lucian Pintilie, is the first Romanian film remastered in a 4K format. 

The film, distributed by Transilvania Film, is set to enter cinemas in 18 cities in the country this month.

It will be available to audiences in Bucharest, Arad, Braşov, Bistriţa, Cluj-Napoca, Constanţa, Craiova, Focşani, Galaţi, Iaşi, Lugoj, Odobeşti, Oneşti, Piatra Neamţ, Ploieşti, Timişoara, Satu Mare and Sibiu.

The film was screened out of competition at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival.

It is considered a cult film of the 1990s and one of the best Romanian films, a mirror of life in Romania during the communism.

It stars Maia Morgenstern, Răzvan Vasilescu, Victor Rebengiuc and Dorel Vişan.

(Photo: Ionut Rusu/ Transilvania Film Facebook Page)

[email protected]

