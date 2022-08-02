Central RO: Four-star hotel opens in Sfântu Gheorghe

The four-star hotel B the Hotel opened in downtown Sfântu Gheorghe, in Covasna county, after a EUR 5 million investment.

The project saw the reconversion of a former workers’ housing structure, which current owner Boer Lehel acquired in 2017. The building underwent refurbishment, and its structure and foundation were redone.

The hotel targets mainly the business segment, but it is also looking to capture the potential of the leisure market.

Although the initial budget stood at EUR 2.5 million, the total investment doubled by the end of the project, with part of the funding provided by the Pro Economica Alapítvány Foundation, which is backed by Hungary’s Government.

The hotel has 42 rooms, a conference hall, and a venue for events. It has ten types of rooms, from standard single ones to executive “signature” rooms and family suites. The parking lot has 24/7 video surveillance and two charging stations for electric vehicles. The conference room can accommodate 30-40 people for various workshops, team meetings, presentations, and events.

“We are the only business hotel in the county, and we are very proud of the final result. It was an often difficult road, but we can say that, starting July 28, we did our share in the development of the business and leisure tourism not only in Sfântu Gheorghe but the entire region,” businessman Boer Lehel, the owner of B the Hotel and of the construction materials supplier network Depo, said.

