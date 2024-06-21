Auchan expands hyper discount format and launches automated supermarkets in Romania

French retailer Auchan keeps expanding the ATAC discount hypermarket format in Romania, with different price levels depending on the quantity purchased, launching a new ATAC Hiper Discount store in Târgu Mureș, Profit.ro reported. Separately, it is preparing to launch fully automated supermarkets.

In April, Auchan announced that it was developing an aggressive strategy of low prices and different price levels depending on the quantity, given that it opened the first ATAC discount hypermarket in Brașov.

Auchan Ploiești and Auchan Timișoara Calea Şagului hypermarkets last year were turned into Auchan Discount, where cost savings are made by reducing electricity consumption, reducing the space for refrigerated display cases, optimizing logistics processes, and reducing costs of transport.

The French retailer previously announced that it would launch this month the first fully automated store on the Romanian market under the Auchan GO brand.

The Auchan GO concept was launched last year in France, being extended to Poland in the same year. In the case of the store in Poland, more than 40% of the product range is represented by private labels. The in-store technology is provided by Trigo, an Israeli company specializing in software that facilitates a fast shopping experience.

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)