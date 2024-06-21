Business

Auchan expands hyper discount format and launches automated supermarkets in Romania

21 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retailer Auchan keeps expanding the ATAC discount hypermarket format in Romania, with different price levels depending on the quantity purchased, launching a new ATAC Hiper Discount store in Târgu Mureș, Profit.ro reported. Separately, it is preparing to launch fully automated supermarkets.

In April, Auchan announced that it was developing an aggressive strategy of low prices and different price levels depending on the quantity, given that it opened the first ATAC discount hypermarket in Brașov.

Auchan Ploiești and Auchan Timișoara Calea Şagului hypermarkets last year were turned into Auchan Discount, where cost savings are made by reducing electricity consumption, reducing the space for refrigerated display cases, optimizing logistics processes, and reducing costs of transport.

The French retailer previously announced that it would launch this month the first fully automated store on the Romanian market under the Auchan GO brand.

The Auchan GO concept was launched last year in France, being extended to Poland in the same year. In the case of the store in Poland, more than 40% of the product range is represented by private labels. The in-store technology is provided by Trigo, an Israeli company specializing in software that facilitates a fast shopping experience.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Auchan expands hyper discount format and launches automated supermarkets in Romania

21 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

French retailer Auchan keeps expanding the ATAC discount hypermarket format in Romania, with different price levels depending on the quantity purchased, launching a new ATAC Hiper Discount store in Târgu Mureș, Profit.ro reported. Separately, it is preparing to launch fully automated supermarkets.

In April, Auchan announced that it was developing an aggressive strategy of low prices and different price levels depending on the quantity, given that it opened the first ATAC discount hypermarket in Brașov.

Auchan Ploiești and Auchan Timișoara Calea Şagului hypermarkets last year were turned into Auchan Discount, where cost savings are made by reducing electricity consumption, reducing the space for refrigerated display cases, optimizing logistics processes, and reducing costs of transport.

The French retailer previously announced that it would launch this month the first fully automated store on the Romanian market under the Auchan GO brand.

The Auchan GO concept was launched last year in France, being extended to Poland in the same year. In the case of the store in Poland, more than 40% of the product range is represented by private labels. The in-store technology is provided by Trigo, an Israeli company specializing in software that facilitates a fast shopping experience.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 June 2024
Defense
Volodymyr Zelensky grateful for Romania’s decision to donate Patriot system to Ukraine
21 June 2024
Society
Red alert-level heatwave hits southern Romania, causing traffic restrictions and drought
21 June 2024
Business
Continental invests EUR 45 mln in new production module at its factory in Romania's Sibiu
21 June 2024
Living in Romania
Romania among most affordable countries for fine dining in Europe
20 June 2024
Politics
Romania backs Mark Rutte for NATO top job as Klaus Iohannis withdraws from the race
20 June 2024
Defense
Romania decides to send Patriot system to Ukraine
20 June 2024
Education
Romanian students awarded at International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles
20 June 2024
Business
All companies and merchants in Romania must accept card payments, new regulation says