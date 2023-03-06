Auchan moves to full self-service stores in Romania

The decision of French retailer Auchan to gradually migrate its stores to full self-service prompted mixed reactions, mainly criticism for the move's impact: lost jobs and problems for old or challenged buyers facing problems with the system.

Self-service checkouts are spreading among modern Romanian retail chains, but never so far without the option of a human cashier.

Last month, Auchan Romania announced that it is completely giving up cashiers and replacing them with self-service checkouts. The process will be implemented gradually. Currently, only 12 Auchan stores in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanța, Brașov, Iași and Timișoara are equipped with the new checkout system, but by 2025 it will be available in all units of the network.

"It's nothing more than job cuts to increase profits. There is no other reason," claims sociologist Alfred Bulai, quoted by local Adevarul.

In turn, Dan Petre, sociologist and university lecturer, told Adevarul that such actions can lead to the loss of clientele. According to the specialist, the main problem with this type of situation is that it does not offer options to consumers.

