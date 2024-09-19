Romanian truck producer ATP launches new 8×4 model at IAA Transportation 2024

ATP Trucks Automobile, a Romanian manufacturer of commercial and passenger vehicles, is launching the new Truston 8x4 model at its first participation at the prestigious IAA Transportation 2024 fair in Hannover, dedicated to mobility solutions and commercial vehicles.

ATP Trucks Automobile, which produces the Truston trucks, started this year a project to build a second truck and bus assembly plant.

According to an announcement published by the company in August, "electric and hydrogen trucks and buses" will be assembled in the new production facility.

Five years after the launch of its first product, the Truston 8×4 430 HP truck, ATP Trucks is exhibiting at IAA Transportation 2024 its current and varied range of vehicles and transport solutions.

"We are at a key moment in our evolution and are launching the new Truston 8×4 truck, model 2024. We are exhibiting it at IAA Transportation 2024, one of the largest international trade fairs of its kind. This demonstrates the strength that ATP Trucks has acquired, and we do not hesitate to present it to a global audience," said Mircea Cirț, CEO of ATP Trucks.

ATP Trucks Automobile is part of the ATP Group, a business controlled by the entrepreneur Mircea Cirț, and specialises in the production of road transport vehicles and people.

ATP Group has been active in the automotive field since 1995 as a supplier of parts and accessories and currently positions itself as an integrator of products and systems for the mobility of people and goods.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)