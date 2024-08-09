Romanian truck producer ATP to build second assembly plant for trucks and buses

ATP Trucks Automobile from Baia Mare, which produces the Truston trucks, started a project to build a second truck and bus assembly plant, according to Economica.net quoting local media.

According to an announcement published by the company, "electric and hydrogen trucks and buses" will be assembled in the new production facility.

The production capacity expansion project involves the construction of two production halls, including an administrative department, with an area of ​​approximately 14,000 square meters and 17,000 square meters, respectively. Both trucks and buses would be assembled in the new buildings.

Moreover, according to the local media, the company is planning another stage of expansion in about two years.

ATP Trucks Automobile is part of the ATP Group, a business controlled by the entrepreneur Mircea Cirț, and specializes in the production of road transport vehicles and people.

ATP Group has been active in the automotive field since 1995 as a supplier of parts and accessories and currently positions itself as an integrator of products and systems for the mobility of people and goods.

(Photo: ATP Trucks & Buses Facebook Page)

