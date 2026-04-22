Energy

China’s Astronergy launches solar park and prepares storage project in Romania

22 April 2026

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Astronergy, part of China’s Chint Group, has brought a 31 MW photovoltaic park into commercial operation in Romania and is preparing to develop a battery energy storage system - BESS alongside it, Profit.ro reported.

The project is operated by Necaluxan Solthree, Astronergy’s Romanian subsidiary under its Dutch division, and is located in Slătioara commune, Vâlcea county. Development began in 2023, with the commercial exploitation licence obtained in January this year.

The company is now planning to begin construction of an electricity storage facility at the same site, with an installed capacity of 14.4 MW, according to data analysed by the publication.

Astronergy is also advancing another renewable energy project in Romania through GIBE Energy SRL, a local entity it acquired in 2024. The project involves the construction of a 55 MW photovoltaic park in Băcia commune, Hunedoara county. The company was purchased from Italian entrepreneur Simone Beraudo and G&G SRL.

Chint Group, founded in 1984 and specialising in smart energy solutions, has maintained a presence in Romania since the early 2000s, developing multiple solar energy projects, often financed through loans from China Development Bank Corporation.

In 2022, five photovoltaic parks with a combined installed capacity of প্রায় 31 MW were sold. Although Romanian energy group Electrica SA, in which the state holds a 49.8% stake, had initially expressed interest, the assets were ultimately acquired by Austrian company Enery.

The latest developments signal continued expansion by Chinese-backed investors in Romania’s renewable energy sector, with a growing focus on integrating generation capacity with storage solutions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Adams/Dreamstime.com)

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Energy

China’s Astronergy launches solar park and prepares storage project in Romania

22 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Astronergy, part of China’s Chint Group, has brought a 31 MW photovoltaic park into commercial operation in Romania and is preparing to develop a battery energy storage system - BESS alongside it, Profit.ro reported.

The project is operated by Necaluxan Solthree, Astronergy’s Romanian subsidiary under its Dutch division, and is located in Slătioara commune, Vâlcea county. Development began in 2023, with the commercial exploitation licence obtained in January this year.

The company is now planning to begin construction of an electricity storage facility at the same site, with an installed capacity of 14.4 MW, according to data analysed by the publication.

Astronergy is also advancing another renewable energy project in Romania through GIBE Energy SRL, a local entity it acquired in 2024. The project involves the construction of a 55 MW photovoltaic park in Băcia commune, Hunedoara county. The company was purchased from Italian entrepreneur Simone Beraudo and G&G SRL.

Chint Group, founded in 1984 and specialising in smart energy solutions, has maintained a presence in Romania since the early 2000s, developing multiple solar energy projects, often financed through loans from China Development Bank Corporation.

In 2022, five photovoltaic parks with a combined installed capacity of প্রায় 31 MW were sold. Although Romanian energy group Electrica SA, in which the state holds a 49.8% stake, had initially expressed interest, the assets were ultimately acquired by Austrian company Enery.

The latest developments signal continued expansion by Chinese-backed investors in Romania’s renewable energy sector, with a growing focus on integrating generation capacity with storage solutions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Adams/Dreamstime.com)

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