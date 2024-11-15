Brasov

Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Brașov ahead of ski season

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Hall of Brașov announced that artificial snow production has started in Poiana Brașov, preparing the slopes for the upcoming ski season. Snow cannons and lances were activated on Friday morning, November 15, as temperatures reached -6 degrees Celsius at the top of Postăvaru Massif.

“Considering the favorable weather conditions, with low temperatures in the Postăvarul Massif (-6 degrees in the upper part), this morning we began the artificial snow production system on the Lupului Superior slopes - up to the Postăvarul, Ruia and Drumul Roșu cabins - the upper part, to create the deposits necessary for their arrangement,” the Brașov City Hall said in a post on social media.

According to News.ro, last year, the first day on which artificial snow began to be produced at Poiana Braşov was November 18.

Poiana Brașov, along with Sinaia, remains one of the most popular ski destinations in Romania. Last winter season, over 1.7 million entries were recorded at the resort’s ski lifts, with 428,546 cubic meters of artificial snow produced over 42 days with favorable temperatures, 12 of which saw continuous 24-hour snowmaking.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Braşov; by Costi Hodaș)

Normal
Brasov

Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Brașov ahead of ski season

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Hall of Brașov announced that artificial snow production has started in Poiana Brașov, preparing the slopes for the upcoming ski season. Snow cannons and lances were activated on Friday morning, November 15, as temperatures reached -6 degrees Celsius at the top of Postăvaru Massif.

“Considering the favorable weather conditions, with low temperatures in the Postăvarul Massif (-6 degrees in the upper part), this morning we began the artificial snow production system on the Lupului Superior slopes - up to the Postăvarul, Ruia and Drumul Roșu cabins - the upper part, to create the deposits necessary for their arrangement,” the Brașov City Hall said in a post on social media.

According to News.ro, last year, the first day on which artificial snow began to be produced at Poiana Braşov was November 18.

Poiana Brașov, along with Sinaia, remains one of the most popular ski destinations in Romania. Last winter season, over 1.7 million entries were recorded at the resort’s ski lifts, with 428,546 cubic meters of artificial snow produced over 42 days with favorable temperatures, 12 of which saw continuous 24-hour snowmaking.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Braşov; by Costi Hodaș)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 November 2024
Culture
Volunteer postmen document old houses in southern Romania within cultural project
15 November 2024
Startup
Deloitte: Romania’s Questo, Steepsoft AI and Ascendia among fastest-growing tech startups in Central Europe
15 November 2024
Brasov
Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Brașov ahead of ski season
15 November 2024
Environment
European Commission takes Romania, Bulgaria to court for failing to treat wastewater
15 November 2024
Politics
Romania's interior minister expects progress on full Schengen accession after November 22 talk with Karner
15 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romgaz floats its 5-year, 4.75% EUR 500 mln FX bond at Bucharest Exchange
15 November 2024
Macro
Romania's GDP up 0.9% y/y in Jan-Sep, negative base effects expected for Q4
15 November 2024
Society
Two more Romanians confirmed dead after devastating floods in Spain, no more missing