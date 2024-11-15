Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Brașov ahead of ski season

The City Hall of Brașov announced that artificial snow production has started in Poiana Brașov, preparing the slopes for the upcoming ski season. Snow cannons and lances were activated on Friday morning, November 15, as temperatures reached -6 degrees Celsius at the top of Postăvaru Massif.

“Considering the favorable weather conditions, with low temperatures in the Postăvarul Massif (-6 degrees in the upper part), this morning we began the artificial snow production system on the Lupului Superior slopes - up to the Postăvarul, Ruia and Drumul Roșu cabins - the upper part, to create the deposits necessary for their arrangement,” the Brașov City Hall said in a post on social media.

According to News.ro, last year, the first day on which artificial snow began to be produced at Poiana Braşov was November 18.

Poiana Brașov, along with Sinaia, remains one of the most popular ski destinations in Romania. Last winter season, over 1.7 million entries were recorded at the resort’s ski lifts, with 428,546 cubic meters of artificial snow produced over 42 days with favorable temperatures, 12 of which saw continuous 24-hour snowmaking.

