Better for the environment, safer for people: How biotech cleaning solutions are a game changer

A sustainable city handles its water resources properly. As water becomes increasingly difficult to manage, environmentally friendly, science-based solutions are essential for addressing the many challenges facing our water supply and ecosystems.

From climate breakdown to pollution and basic access, the hurdles related to water resources are numerous. Large portions of Europe's water reserves, including those in Romania, are drying up. At the same time, industrial discharges, nutrient and pesticide pollution from agriculture, and plastics and other types of litter remain among the main sources of water pollution. In 2021, only 37% of Europe's surface waters were in a healthy ecological state, the European Environment Agency showed. In Romania, more than 60% of wastewater is not adequately treated, according to data from the European Commission.

Why biological solutions matter

Sustainable cities depend on clean, well-treated water. When chemical products are used during treatment, they can seep into the water table, degrading the quality of the water supplied. This contamination often requires additional treatment, typically involving even more chemicals, which increases both the complexity and the cost of the process.

A way to break this loop is available: Advanced Bacterial Sciences - ABS has developed a range of biological solutions that target and successfully address water treatment issues, offering an eco-friendly, non-toxic answer to the challenges posed by human-made pollution.

Microorganisms of all sorts, ranging from bacteria and viruses to fungi and algae, play essential roles in the health and functioning of all living systems. They can also be deployed to break down dirt, grease, and organic waste at the microscopic level. This is where the science-backed products developed by ABS step in, offering a variety of solutions that fuse chemistry, biology, and engineering for problems as varied as pipework odors and blockages, removing buildups, stains, and grime, or cleaning up pollutants.

Chemical cleaners often contain strong acids, which, when washed down the drain, can contribute to the contamination of the water system and the disruption of aquatic life. Their effects on the environment extend to the quality of the soil, which can degrade as they seep into the ground, and indoor air quality, which can worsen because of the fumes released. Because of their harsh nature, their action extends beyond their initial target, contributing to the corrosion of pipes and the wear of the materials they are used on.

Biological cleaners dissolve buildups in an eco-friendly way, preserving the integrity of pipes and surfaces. They break down naturally, without the danger of contaminating water systems, air, or soil. This makes them well-suited for long-term use in homes and businesses.

Better for the environment, easier on the budget

In 2024, around 60% of the country's population was connected to sewage systems equipped with treatment stations, data from the National Statistics Institute revealed, leaving a significant share uncovered. For many households, this means relying on septic tanks, which can contaminate the soil and impact the quality of the available water. Water that isn't adequately treated cannot meet safe tap water standards, forcing consumers to purchase bottled water, an added expense for households. Addressing this issue requires the comprehensive treatment that a water treatment plant can provide. If water were treated with eco-friendly solutions in all the stages of the cleaning cycle, the problem would be mitigated.

For businesses, traditional cleaning products require separate spending on prevention and maintenance products, upping the total cost. Expensive third-party services and infrastructure replacements might be necessary because of how these products are designed to operate. ABS's eco-friendly solutions offer both preventive and maintenance actions, reducing additional costs along the way. Their continuous action translates into less chemical runoff into waterways and longer-lasting cleanliness.

Powerful concentrates, amplified impacts

The ABS products come as powder concentrates, and the user can add water if needed. Unlike traditional cleaning products, which include a significant amount of water, they are lighter formulas, which means less plastic and packaging in general, lower carbon emissions from shipping and storage, less storage space requirements, and more efficient logistics. It is not only a cost and logistic advantage, but it also helps businesses improve their sustainability reporting while mitigating environmental degradation.

Who are the ABS products for?

The ABS products can be used in a wide range of settings, from hospitality and healthcare to airports, offices, commercial spaces, schools, and homes.

Some of them are particularly suited for professional kitchens, which produce wastewater with fats, oils, and grease (FOG). These can accumulate and solidify, clog sewers, create odors, and interfere with the water treatment. This is why many EU countries require such venues to install grease traps. Similar problems may occur when households improperly dispose of cooking oil by washing it down the drain. These issues can be addressed with a product like FOGBLOCK, which releases fat-degrading bacteria that digest FOGs.

Scale buildup, surface limescale, stains, and grime are widespread problems in washrooms. Products like SCALEZAP completely remove scale buildup and stains from toilets, sinks, and pipework in an environmentally friendly way. The buildup of uric acid is another known issue, causing urinal odors and blockages in restrooms. A product like URIZAP uses a microbial formulation that breaks down these buildups without the need for harsh chemicals or manual intervention, while also tackling unpleasant smells.

Drains, sluices, and septic tanks can all be affected by various types of buildup. A product like SLUDGEZAP is designed to address the issue, eliminating unpleasant odors and stubborn blockages.

Where can you find the ABS products?

The ABS products are available at Orasdurabil.ro, which emphasizes the need to mitigate the consequences of pollution sustainably, by replacing harsh chemicals and damaging practices with science-backed, ecological, and effective alternatives.