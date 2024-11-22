AROBS tests AlertBox prototype connecting Starlink and Iridium to Romania’s emergency response systems

AROBS Engineering, part of AROBS Group, Romania’s largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has launched the testing phase for its innovative AlertBox prototype. The device, developed with funding from the European Space Agency (ESA), is designed to connect constellation systems Starlink and Iridium to national emergency response networks.

The first AlertBox prototype devices will be placed for testing in Cluj-Napoca and other locations in Cluj county, Romania, for approximately six months.

The AlertBox aims to address emergency communication challenges in the event of GSM (mobile network) coverage failure during a catastrophic event in isolated, remote, or busy urban areas.

The prototype acts as a standalone unit, linked via satellite to a secure central server, which in turn communicates with national and local emergency service systems, including the 112 emergency number and E-alert services.

“This project addresses a critical issue that can strongly impact all communities, particularly those in remote areas. Our primary objective is to enforce the resilience of these communities in the face of catastrophic events,” said Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

Cosmin Stanciu, Aerospace Business Group Manager at AROBS Engineering, added: “This project uses low-orbit solutions on the ground to help address the challenges of the lack of dependable GSM. While we develop and test this product, we are looking to create effective ways to better official communication in areas that could be greatly affected when traditional networks fall short.”

The AlertBox prototype is built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions and is designed to be accessible to the public, even for individuals without expensive mobile devices. In addition, through AlertBox, the beneficiary - the public authority - can opt for internet access via Starlink and Iridium connection.

AROBS hopes the AlertBox will improve emergency response capabilities, especially in rural areas where GSM networks are often compromised.

AROBS Engineering’s partner in this project is Box2M, a Romanian technology firm.

The project team at AROBS Engineering aims to identify funding sources to develop version 2.0 of the prototype, which is intended to connect to the Galileo system and incorporate video and infrared cameras. AlertBox 2.0 would be capable of autonomously detecting emergency situations and sending alert messages, powered by an AI algorithm.

