Head of emergency services in RO: Better stay home for Christmas this year

The head of Romania's Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, explained that this year, the Christmas and New Year holidays can no longer be what they used to be in the pandemic context.

He warned those who make reservations abroad that they could lose their money.

"Look around us. All countries are taking serious action. It's no joke," the secretary of state said, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The restrictions for December will be discussed and decided in November.

"I'm sorry, I know that not everyone will agree with what I say now, especially those who organize trips abroad [the tour operators], but watch out. Now, everything is OK - but, in 10 days, a country can set 14-day quarantine restrictions, and you find yourself in a situation where you can no longer go on your vacation abroad. It's risky to plan your New Year's Eve abroad now, without question, that's the reality," Arafat said. Better stay home on Christmas holiday, he advised.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

