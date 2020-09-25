Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Romania among the COVID-19 hotspots in Europe
25 September 2020
Seven EU member states, namely Bulgaria, Croatia, Malta, the Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, and Hungary, are experiencing an evolution of the COVID-19 epidemic that causes "great concern" and increased mortality risks, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) warned on Thursday.

According to the latest risk assessment report prepared by this epidemic monitoring agency, this group of seven countries has a "higher percentage of serious cases and hospitalizations," with an increase in mortality "already observed" or "which could happen soon," Agerpres reported.

Concern about the epidemic's evolution in these countries is mainly due to the increased number of cases among the elderly, while other European countries are seeing an increase in cases among young people, who are less likely to suffer complications.

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said that "much of the current contamination is caused by private meetings, large family meals, or all kinds of meetings with friends or relatives." She did not call for a general closure of shops, restaurants, or bars, but added that such a decision depends on the extent to which the rules of physical distance apply in these places.

On Thursday, Romania reported over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

24 September 2020
Romania adds more than 1,600 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
