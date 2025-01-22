News from Companies

APTIQ Global announces the affiliation of the Turkish firm CLK Consultancy under the APTIQ Tax brand, which means a strategic expansion into the Turkish market, while fostering growth and delivering exceptional value to their clients across Turkey, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

As part of their joint development plans, APTIQ Global and CLK Consultancy will focus on expanding APTIQ’s presence in Turkey by leveraging local expertise and networks to identify potential clients and opportunities. Additionally, the collaboration will involve international APTIQ teams to offer customized financial services and insights to businesses operating in both the Romanian and Turkish markets.

The partnership between APTIQ Global and CLK Consultancy will offer a range of tailored services to clients, including customized financial advisory, market entry strategies and cross-border business solutions. Clients can expect strategic insights and analysis to help them optimize their operations and leverage growth opportunities in both Turkey and the international APTIQ markets. Services will also include shared reporting frameworks and regional KPI development, designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness for businesses operating in multiple markets.

“The partnership between APTIQ Global and CLK Consultancy is poised to benefit a variety of industries, among which finance, technology, manufacturing, and energy. Additionally, businesses in consumer goods and retail sectors looking to tap into new regional markets will also find value in the customized solutions offered by this partnership”, stated Andreas Ludl, APTIQ Global Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of APTIQ Global GSA (left).

“The partnership between APTIQ Global and CLK Consultancy will address industry-specific needs by leveraging sector-focused expertise. For example, in the finance sector, the partnership will offer comprehensive financial analyses and advisory services aimed at optimizing investment and risk management strategies. In technology, the focus will be on aiding digital transformation efforts and enhancing operational efficiency, while the energy sector will receive support in regulatory compliance and sustainability initiatives. By understanding the distinct demands of each industry, the partnership aims to deliver precise and impactful solutions that can drive growth for our clients across highly regulated industries”, added Murat Anılcan Çelik, CLK Managing Partner (right).

APTIQ Global is a one-stop shop consultancy network organisation providing a full package of professional services across the business lifecycle. APTIQ Global offers integrated legal, tax and valuation, mergers and acquisitions, consulting and management and project management services in Turkey, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with plans for growth and expansion aimed at co-opting specialists with significant experience in these areas to strengthen the network with integrated teams.

Founded in 2020 by CPA Murat Anılcan Çelik, Çelik Financial & Accounting Consultancy Firm have set off with the goal to provide quality value-adding consultancy services to clients from a wide range of sectors and thereby becoming one of the leading consultancy firms operating in Turkey and expanding worldwide in the long-term. With its experienced and dedicated professionals with a background in accounting, audit and finance fields, it ensures the clients get the best service possible.

