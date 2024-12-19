Antenna Group appoints Henning Tewes as Group Chief Executive Officer

News from Companies

Antenna Group, the leading international media, content, and entertainment organization, has appointed Henning Tewes as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1st, 2025. This move underscores the Group’s commitment to driving growth and innovation across its global operations.

With his considerable experience in television and new digital platforms, Henning brings business insight, having held multiple executive positions in the media and entertainment industry. Before joining Antenna, he led several companies and divisions of RTL Group.

As Group CEO, Tewes will oversee Antenna’s wide-ranging existing portfolio, which includes free and pay TV, streaming, news, cinemas, live events, education, content, production, publishing, digital media, e-commerce, radio, and music.

Antenna Group is pleased to welcome Henning and his valuable knowledge to further advance its operations. Following a successful 36-year journey in the Technology, Media, and Telecom sectors, the Antenna Group owns and operates 32 channels in Europe, North America, and Australia, and directly reaches 140 million people.

To further enhance Antenna's presence, Henning Tewes will collaborate with an Advisory Board of highly experienced executives, including:

Jim Gianopulos - formerly Chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox and Paramount Pictures

Hans Holger Albrecht – currently Chairman of the Board of Superbet, formerly CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Deezer, and formerly President and CEO of Millicom

Marc DeBevoise – currently CEO of Brightcove, and formerly CEO of CBS Interactive (currently Paramount Streaming)

Mike Lang – currently President of Lang Media Group, formerly CEO of Pixel United, and Media Executive at Fox, Disney, Discovery and Universal Music Group

Patrick Steel - formerly CEO of Politico

Athan Stephanopoulos - formerly Chief Digital Officer of CNN

Darren Childs - formerly CEO of Premiership Rugby and CEO of UKTV

Overall, Antenna Group pursues its global development journey with the aim of informing and entertaining people in a responsible, enriching, and balanced manner. The international experience of the Advisory Board members combined with Henning Tewes’ expertise in the media and entertainment industry will be valuable to further fulfill this mission.

About Antenna Group

Founded in 1988, Antenna Group is a leading international content, media, and entertainment organization that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of global media assets in Europe, North America, and Australia, including free and pay TV, streaming, news, cinemas, live events, education, content, production, publishing, digital media, e-commerce, radio and music. With 32 channels and 3 OTT services, the Group has a direct reach of 140 million people through its own platforms, and a total global reach of 500 million via its media partnerships.

It is a 100% privately owned company with a reputation for reliability, integrity, and innovation built over a three-decade track record of successful investing, and a shareholder in Raine Group through which it holds a portfolio of investments that includes Imagine Entertainment and TelevisaUnivision. Additionally, it was an early investor in Facebook, Twitter, and Spotify before they went public. To fulfill its mission to inform and entertain people in a responsible, enriching, and balanced way, Antenna is expanding into new global markets and is identifying growth opportunities.

Antenna is a part of K Group, an international multi-sector business owned by the Kyriakou family, which has controlling interests in shipping, media, content and entertainment, real estate and asset management.

