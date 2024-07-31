Inspectors from the Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC) checked the 29 restaurants, shops, and cafes at Henri Coandă (Otopeni) Airport in Bucharest. They found irregularities and decided to temporarily close half of them, including the supermarket operating in the terminal, also issuing fines of RON 547,000 (EUR 92,700).

Overall, ANPC inspected 19 public food outlets, 5 shops selling food and non-food products, 2 currency exchange offices, 2 car rental points, and a passenger waiting lounge. They found products stored at improper temperatures and unsanitary preparation areas.

The ANPC also ordered the temporary closure of 15 points of sale until the deficiencies are corrected and proposed the temporary closure for a period of 6 to 12 months for 5 points of sale, according to Digi24.

They also issued 4 warnings and ordered the permanent withdrawal from sale of 77 kilograms and 590 pieces of non-compliant products valued at RON 24,680, and the temporary withdrawal from sale of 5 kilograms and 527 pieces of non-compliant products valued at RON 99,738.

This is not the first time ANPC inspectors have closed restaurants and shops at the Otopeni Airport for improperly stored food. They did so in June as well, issuing fines of over RON 370,000 and withdrawing several products from sale. The National Company Bucharest Airports was also warned then about the mess in the sanitary groups.

