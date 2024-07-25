Another Russian drone falls in Romania after attack on Ukrainian ports

Romania’s Ministry of National Defense (MApN) confirmed on Thursday, July 25, that it found remains of a Russian drone following attacks on neighboring Ukrainian ports. The drone fell on Wednesday morning in a forest near the village of Plauru.

The ministry’s teams are also searching for other drones that may have fallen last night on Romanian territory. Ukrainian Command informed the Romanian authorities that three such devices entered Romanian airspace during an attack.

Residents of Tulcea County received RO-Alert messages this morning, shortly after 1:20 AM, warning of the risk of falling aerial objects. The Russian attack on Ukraine’s ports near Romania’s border prompted two Finnish Air Force F-18 aircraft to take off from Kogălniceanu Base to monitor Russian activity. The aircraft remained in the air for two hours after 1:30 AM.

Regarding the drone already found in Plauru, MApN says it is a Russian Geran 1/2 drone, the name that Russia gave to the Iranian Shahed drones.

"We specify that all locations identified as possible incident areas are outside inhabited areas, and no infrastructure elements have been affected," the MApN statement reads.

The ministry ended the statement by condemning Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

In December of last year, a drone fell four kilometers from the town of Grindu, in Tulcea County, south-eastern Romania, leaving a crater of 1.5 meters. In October 2023, several drones fell on Romanian territory following Russian attacks.

Russia has continued to attack the ports of Ismail and Reni since then, coming close to Romanian territory.

