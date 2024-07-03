Romanian diplomat declared persona non grata by Russia

Russia declared a member of the Romanian Embassy in Moscow ‘persona non grata,' Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced. The decision came after a diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest was expelled in May, according to the same source.

“This decision of the Russian side, unfounded in relation to the provisions of the Vienna Convention of 1961 on diplomatic relations, comes in response to the measures adopted by the Romanian authorities on May 24, 2024, regarding the declaration as persona non grata on the territory of Romania of a diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest,” reads MAE’s press release.

The representatives of the Romanian ministry further noted that the Russian diplomat was expelled following “activities that contravene the provisions of the Vienna Convention of 1961 on diplomatic relations.”

A member of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest was expelled in May over alleged spying activities after a Romanian citizen was spotted providing him with military information collected while monitoring national and NATO objectives in the country. The Romanian was detained and charged with treason. At the time, Russia said it would “give an appropriate response.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Smith371/Dreamstime.com)