Defense Ministry discovers drone crater on Romanian territory following Russian attack on Ukraine

Romania's Ministry of Defense recently announced that its field teams reported the discovery of a drone crater on Romanian territory following Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

The crater was discovered in a vegetation area near the right bank of the Chilia Branch, with a possible impact explosion.

"On Wednesday, October 11, Russian forces continued their attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure near the border between Ukraine and Romania. The Ministry of National Defense monitored the airspace situation in the areas of its jurisdiction in real time. As a result of detecting drone groups heading toward Ukrainian ports, the Ministry of National Defense activated Air Police procedures and notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations starting from 11:20 PM that specific areas in Tulcea and Galați counties could potentially be affected. The state of aerial pre-alert in these areas ended at 1:40 AM on October 12," the Ministry of Defense stated in a press release.

Ground teams from the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with forces and assets from other institutions in the National Defense, public order, and national security system, were dispatched to the area to investigate after the Border Police notified them about a possible impact on Romanian territory.

"Around 5:00 AM, field teams reported the discovery of a drone crater, with a possible impact explosion, in a vegetation area near the right bank of the Chilia Branch, approximately 3 km west of the town of Plauru. Security measures were taken in the area, and competent structures were notified for collecting samples and conducting investigations in accordance with procedures," the Ministry of Defense added.

The institution stated in the press release that it will continue missions to monitor the airspace and conduct searches in areas where risks may arise from these situations.

"The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against civilian infrastructure targets and elements in Ukrainian ports on the Danube. These attacks are unjustified and in serious contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law. Additionally, the Ministry of National Defense maintains constant contact with allied structures, which are informed in real-time about the situation created by these attacks," the institution further conveyed.

This is not the first Russian drone that may have fallen on Romanian territory. A report on the drones that fell in Romania's Danube Delta last month, near the Ukrainian border, was recently completed and submitted to the General Prosecutor's Office. The drones were hit by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense and did not target Romanian territory, according to Romanian defense minister Angel Tîlvăr. The statement was made during a government session in Parliament, cited by TVR.

"At this moment, the technical expertise regarding the fragments collected from the two locations is complete, and the report has been submitted to the General Prosecutor's Office for the case that was opened, in accordance with the procedures," the minister mentioned.

Tîlvăr explained that the information in the file shows that the drones were struck by Ukraine's anti-aircraft defense during attacks on the port of Izmail and entered an uncontrolled trajectory near the target, which resulted in their accidental entry into Romanian airspace and territory.

"The territory of Romania was not targeted; the impact was accidental," Tîlvăr added.

Furthermore, the Romanian minister stated that the drones could not be observed by early warning and surveillance systems due to "objective reasons" related to the low altitude at which they were flying, their uncontrolled movement, and the terrain and port infrastructure shielding generated by Ukraine. These limitations are "typical of any radar system, no matter how advanced it may be," Tîlvăr noted.

The impact of the drones was without an explosion, as they did not have active combat equipment.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ovidiu Micsik)