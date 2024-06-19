Romanian airline AnimaWings announces new regular flights on the Bucharest-Cluj route

AnimaWings, the airline owned by Romanian tour operator Christian Tour, announced new regular flights on the Bucharest-Cluj-Bucharest route during an event organized in Cluj. The flights will start operating in March 2025.

"Our ambition, reflected in the AnimaWings slogan, is to connect all major business and tourism destinations in the country," said Marius Pandel, president of the Board of AnimaWings. "From Cluj, there will also be connecting routes, with a stopover in Bucharest, to Paris, Stockholm, and Larnaca,” he added, cited by Economedia.

The cost of tickets on the Bucharest-Cluj-Napoca route and return starts from EUR 38.20 per segment, with all taxes included. The flight schedule includes 9 flights operated weekly.

All flights will be operated with Airbus 220-300 aircraft, acquired by the airline this year. The A220 model has 140/149 seats, including 12 reclining business seats, with significantly more legroom than other models on the market and five seats per row. Airline officials state that the aircraft produces 50% less noise, 30% fewer emissions, and consumes 25% less fuel than older-generation aircraft. This will allow AnimaWings' new aircraft to land at major city airports, such as Paris – Charles de Gaulle or Stockholm – Arlanda, where pollution regulations are stricter, but transfer distances to main attractions are shorter for passengers.

In the coming period, AnimaWings will continue to introduce new destinations departing from Bucharest with the launch of the winter program, operated with the Airbus A320 aircraft already in the company's portfolio. AnimaWings currently operates flights from Henri Coandă Airport in Bucharest, as well as from other cities in the country.

(Photo source: Animawings Otopeni on Facebook)