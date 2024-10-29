Andrei Dudoiu takes over as CEO of SeedBlink

The equity management and investment platform SeedBlink announced that Andrei Dudoiu, currently its board president, takes over as CEO, succeeding Carmen Sebe.

This planned leadership rotation reflects the founders' long-term commitment to ensuring stability while driving growth, SeedBlink said. His appointment as CEO underscores SeedBlink's readiness to expand further and "lead Europe's capital-raising and equity management landscape for startups, following a record-breaking third quarter in 2024."

Andrei Dudoiu and Carmen Sebe, along with the co-founders Radu Georgescu and Ionut Patrahau and the broader team, will continue to lead SeedBlink with a unified strategy focused on scaling its infrastructure across equity management, syndication, and secondary markets.

Dudoiu has over two decades of experience, including as Deputy CEO at lender Banca Transilvania, and a track record of leading growth and managing pivotal transformation.

"Stepping into the role of CEO at such a transformative time is a great honor," Dudoiu said. "Q3 has been our strongest quarter yet marked by exceptional revenue growth and a vibrant team spirit. As we gear up for the next phase of SeedBlink's evolution, our focus is clear — driving revenue acceleration and expanding our product suite to support startups at every growth stage. Beyond financing, we have a robust ecosystem that includes equity management, syndication, and secondary market solutions. Just as AngelList pioneered syndicate investments and community-driven funding in the U.S., we believe SeedBlink is innovating across Europe by offering a comprehensive infrastructure that adapts to the needs of founders and investors alike."

As she transitions to the role of president of the board, Carmen Sebe will continue to focus on strategic stakeholder management, overseeing risk management, and spearheading the scaling of the equity management product.

During the third quarter of 2024, SeedBlink Ventures saw major funding milestones, with EUR 1 million raised for. lumen in a single day and EUR 1.6 million raised for Pago, both instances breaking platform records.

Raise Hub, the latest major release linking SeedBlink's Equity and Syndicates, now allows founders to manage fundraising efforts within their networks, ensuring compliance and easier post-investment governance. In under a month, 26 companies from Romania, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Greece, Austria, the U.K., Hungary, and Ireland have started preparing their private rounds.

SeedBlink Secondaries experienced growing demand, offering investors exclusive access to pre-IPO opportunities from companies such as Klarna and Einride.

(Photo: SeedBlink)

