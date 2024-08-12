Startup

iBanFirst and SeedBlink partner for improved FX rates solution

12 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fintech iBanFirst and equity and investment platform SeedBlink have partnered for a bespoke solution for fundraising startups and their investors that is meant to ensure faster onboarding and access to preferential FX rates.

Traditional banking solutions often fail to meet the efficiency and customization needs of investment platforms, resulting in slower transactions, higher costs, and cumbersome administrative processes, the company explains. This partnership addresses these challenges by introducing dedicated collection accounts for each funding round on iBanFirst's platform. This service is tailored to accommodate SeedBlink's needs, collecting multi-currency investments from around 50 European investors per project. Onboarding each account now takes a few hours, down from 10 days with traditional providers.

For investors, this partnership translates into improved financial terms for their currency exchanges and international payments. Investors can commit funds primarily in euros, but if a fundraising startup is based in Switzerland, the investments will be converted to the appropriate currency before being transferred to the startup. Additionally, investors can request to transfer their investments in multiple currencies.

"Collaborating with SeedBlink to introduce dedicated collection accounts represents a significant milestone in enhancing financial accessibility and transaction efficiency for scaling startups," Alin Latu, country manager Romania and Hungary at iBanFirst, said.  

"Our partnership with iBanFirst underscores our commitment to providing top-tier financial solutions and democratizing a wide range of opportunities for both startups and investors," Carmen Sebe, CEO of SeedBlink, said. 

(Photo: Denisismagilov/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Startup

iBanFirst and SeedBlink partner for improved FX rates solution

12 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fintech iBanFirst and equity and investment platform SeedBlink have partnered for a bespoke solution for fundraising startups and their investors that is meant to ensure faster onboarding and access to preferential FX rates.

Traditional banking solutions often fail to meet the efficiency and customization needs of investment platforms, resulting in slower transactions, higher costs, and cumbersome administrative processes, the company explains. This partnership addresses these challenges by introducing dedicated collection accounts for each funding round on iBanFirst's platform. This service is tailored to accommodate SeedBlink's needs, collecting multi-currency investments from around 50 European investors per project. Onboarding each account now takes a few hours, down from 10 days with traditional providers.

For investors, this partnership translates into improved financial terms for their currency exchanges and international payments. Investors can commit funds primarily in euros, but if a fundraising startup is based in Switzerland, the investments will be converted to the appropriate currency before being transferred to the startup. Additionally, investors can request to transfer their investments in multiple currencies.

"Collaborating with SeedBlink to introduce dedicated collection accounts represents a significant milestone in enhancing financial accessibility and transaction efficiency for scaling startups," Alin Latu, country manager Romania and Hungary at iBanFirst, said.  

"Our partnership with iBanFirst underscores our commitment to providing top-tier financial solutions and democratizing a wide range of opportunities for both startups and investors," Carmen Sebe, CEO of SeedBlink, said. 

(Photo: Denisismagilov/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments