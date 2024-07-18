.lumen, the Romanian startup that has developed glasses enhancing the mobility of the blind and visually impaired, has raised EUR 1 million on the SeedBlink platform in one day.

The startup had announced it was opening a EUR 1 million round on the equity and investment platform as part of a EUR 5 million round meant to support the E.U. and the U.S. commercialization of the company's product.

The European Innovation Council and Venture to Future Fund are co-investors contributing EUR 4 million. For Venture to Future Fund this is one of the few investments outside Slovakia.

On SeedBlink, private investors could join with a minimum of EUR 2,500.

.lumen's glasses replicate the main features of a guide dog using autonomous driving technology. By comparison, if a guide dog works by pulling one's hand, the .lumen device does this with its proprietary haptic interface, which "pulls" the user's head, the company explained. This technology has been tested by over 300 blind individuals from almost 30 countries.

.lumen's strategic roadmap includes a limited-series launching in Q4 2024 and the U.S. market entry in Q4 2025. The company aims to sell 10,000 units by the end of 2026.

"This record round on SeedBlink is a testament to the potential for innovation in Romania. Despite being ranked as the least innovative country in the E.U. by the official Innovation Scoreboard, we believe Romania can deliver life-changing innovations to the world," Cornel Amariei, CEO & Founder of .lumen, stated.

"Supporting startups like .lumen is a powerful act of faith in innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit. Entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of our modern economy. They challenge the status quo, push technological boundaries, and create solutions that improve lives. In the case of .lumen, their work goes beyond business; it touches the very essence of human dignity by empowering blind individuals with mobility and independence. Their impact is clear and immediate, transforming the lives of the blind," Ionut Patrahau, managing partner at SeedBlink, said.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com