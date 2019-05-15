Analysts expect Romania’s GDP growth at 4.1% in Q1

The Romanian economy maintained in the first three months of this year the growth rate of 4.1% recorded in the last quarter of 2018, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg, local Profit.ro reported.

Romania had the third largest annual GDP growth among the ex-communist states in the European Union in January-March, being overtaken by Hungary and Poland, which recorded economic growth rates of 4.9%, respectively 4.4%, according to the same source.

Compared to a recent poll released by Reuters, Bloomberg analysts are more optimistic about the evolution of the Romanian economy in the first quarter. According to the analysts interviewed by Reuters, the growth of the Romanian economy slowed to 3.9% in the first quarter, from 4.1% in the last three months of 2018.

The Romanian Government is counting on a 5.5% increase this year, but international financial institutions are more pessimistic. Thus, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Commission (EC) expect a GDP growth of 3.1% this year while the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecast growth rates of 3.5 % and 3.2%, respectively.

Romania’s National Statistics Institute (INS) releases the first estimates on Romania’s GDP growth in Q1 today.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)