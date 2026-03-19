Works on Romania’s two main motorway projects gain momentum

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The works on Romania’s main motorway projects, Moldova’s motorway (A7) and Sibiu-Pitesti motorway (A1) that crosses the Carpathians, are reportedly gaining momentum with a larger number of workers involved and the pace of work advancing as the weather improves, according to Economedia.ro.

The pace of work on one of the most difficult sections of the Sibiu-Pitești motorway is gradually increasing as the weather improves, said the general director of the National Road Infrastructure Management Company (CNAIR), Cristian Pistol.

"The Turkish construction association (Mapa – Cenghiz) is working on the site, 24 hours a day, with 500 workers and 150 machines, where the work front allows it," Pistol wrote on his Facebook page.

Intensive work is also underway on Lot 3 of the A7 Focșani - Bacău segment of Moldova’s Motorway, between Răcăciuni and Bacău, announced the regional road directorate DRDP Iași, which has published images and details about the status of the works.

The physical stage of execution on this lot exceeded 70%, with the builder being mobilised on site with over 600 workers (skilled/unskilled workers, machine mechanics, drivers, TESA personnel) and approximately 150 dump trucks and equipment, with various types of work.

iulian@romania-insider.com