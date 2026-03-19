Romania is a key NATO ally on the eastern flank, Mark Rutte says after talks with president Nicușor Dan

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Romanian president Nicușor Dan reaffirmed Romania’s strategic role on the Alliance’s eastern flank during talks focused on regional security, defense investments, and continued support for Ukraine. The discussions, held at the NATO headquarters on Thursday, March 19, also addressed developments in the Black Sea region and preparations for upcoming NATO meetings.

Speaking after the meeting, Mark Rutte described Romania as a “steadfast ally” with a crucial role in ensuring security in the Black Sea area. He mentioned recent NATO efforts to strengthen its eastern flank, including increased deployments of allied forces and joint operations.

“Since the announcement of Eastern Sentry in September, we’ve brought together more allied forces and assets to protect our eastern flank - on land, at sea, and in the air. And this is crucial,” Rutte said in the joint press conference with president Nicușor Dan.

“In the past seven days alone, allied aircraft scrambled alongside Romanian F-16s demonstrating once again NATO’s readiness to deter aggression and defend our eastern flank, including with new technologies to counter drones. Whenever being tested, NATO responds quickly and decisively. We’re vigilant and prepared to defend every inch of our allied territory,” he added.

The NATO chief also welcomed Romania’s commitment to increasing defense spending, noting that it is set to rise to 2.5% of GDP this year. He stressed the importance of not only funding but also developing military capabilities and boosting defense industry production.

In his turn, Nicușor Dan said the talks covered both national and allied security, noting that Romania remains a safe country and a reliable partner within NATO. He pointed to ongoing efforts to strengthen capabilities on the eastern flank, including within the Eastern Sentry framework.

The Romanian president also underlined the importance of the Black Sea region, mentioning plans for a security hub and upcoming discussions ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara. He added that hybrid threats were also on the agenda, requiring increased efforts from all allies.

Dan also reaffirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine, mentioning the recent agreements on the co-production of drones and anti-drone equipment.

“It is not only about Ukraine, it is about Europe’s security,” he said.

Both officials stressed the importance of the transatlantic relationship and continued cooperation within NATO. Dan also confirmed that Romania will meet its defense commitments, with nearly 40% of the defense budget allocated to equipment and investments.

The Romanian president invited the NATO Secretary General to attend the upcoming B9 Summit in Bucharest in May, an invitation that Mark Rutte accepted.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nato.int)