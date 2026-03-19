Over 2,500 troops from Romania and 12 allied countries to take part in Sea Shield exercise in the Black Sea

More than 2,500 military personnel from Romania and 12 allied countries will participate in the multinational exercise Sea Shield 2026, set to take place in the Black Sea region between March 23 and April 3. The drill is the largest naval training event organized by the Romanian Naval Forces this year.

Participating countries include Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the United States, and Turkey. Forces involved will deploy 48 vessels, 64 combat vehicles, 10 aircraft, and 10 unmanned systems.

Romania will contribute around 1,500 personnel, along with 33 maritime and river vessels, including frigates, missile ships, a minesweeper, and river patrol units. Additional assets include combat vehicles, unmanned systems, and naval helicopters.

The exercise will include joint operations across multiple domains, namely maritime, riverine, air, land, and underwater, featuring complex scenarios designed to reflect current security challenges, the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) said. Activities will take place both at sea and on inland waterways, as well as in coastal and lagoon areas.

The exercise is coordinated by the Romanian Navy’s Naval Component Command and aims to improve interoperability among allied forces, as well as coordination between military and national security institutions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Eduard Vinatoru)