Romania’s tax agency ANAF to launch platform for online auctions of seized goods

Romania’s tax authority ANAF announced the launch of a new digital platform for auctioning seized and state-owned assets, marking a shift from in-person procedures to online sales. The eLicitatiiANAF system, set to go live on March 30, is part of a broader effort to modernize and digitalize public administration.

The platform will provide public access to information about assets subject to auction, including those seized in fiscal or criminal cases, as well as goods that have entered the private property of the state under the law. Until now, such assets were sold through public auctions organized at the headquarters of tax authorities, limiting participation to physical attendance.

“We aim to provide all individuals interested in purchasing these assets with easy access, under equal conditions, through an online system that is dynamic, fast, and efficient,” said Adrian Nica, president of ANAF.

The system will be structured into two main sections. In the first phase, assets will be listed in a “publicity” section for 30 days, allowing potential buyers to review details and request viewings. Both movable and immovable assets will be included.

After this period, items will automatically move into the auction section, where bidding will take place online over periods of five, seven, or ten days, depending on the asset’s value. Participants will be able to register, pay a participation fee, and submit bids electronically, with automatic notifications sent when higher offers are made.

According to ANAF, if a new bid is placed in the final 15 minutes, the auction time will be extended to allow further offers. At the end of the process, the highest bidder will be declared the winner, in line with legal provisions, with the option to pay in full or in installments for seized goods.

The platform will support several payment methods, including online card payments, bank transfers through digital banking services, and postal orders.

Users will be able to browse available assets without an account, but participation in auctions will require registration in the Private Virtual Space (SPV), ANAF’s online portal.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)